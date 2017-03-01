Emergency simulation exercise carried out at Ogle Airport

The Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI) carried out a full-scale Mass Casualty Inci-dent Management (MCIM) simulation yesterday afternoon at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) and was given seven out of 10 by an aviation safety official.

Spokesperson for OAI, Kit Nascimento explained that the situation that was being acted out, was an incident where a passenger on a LIAT airplane, which was landing at the airport, had started shooting, causing the airplane to crash, and resulting in more than a dozen of the 60 passengers being injured.