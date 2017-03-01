Four TSU ranks under close arrest over AK-47
Yesterday, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters conducted an operation, a statement from the police said today. During same, a motor car was intercepted and one AK 47 rifle was discovered in the said vehicle. The driver was promptly arrested.
Subsequently, the detectives acting on further information, contacted four ranks from the Tactical Services Unit and placed them under close arrest, the statement said.
Earnest efforts are underway to trace the origin of the high powered rifle. The probe is ongoing.
