GGDMA says new syndicates part of gov’t efforts to ‘divide and rule’ miners
The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has called on small miners who have recently formed syndicates to make sure they are not pawns in what it says are government efforts to divide and rule the industry, while detracting attention from the long term threat posed by new tax policies.
In a five-page press statement issued yesterday, the GGDMA sought to defend itself from accusations levelled against it in recent weeks by those small miners who have chosen to engage government as part of newly-formed syndicates.
