Guyana welcomes appointment of good officer on Venezuela controversy
President David Granger says that the Government of Guyana welcomes the recent announcement by the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres of the appointment of Dag Halvor Nylander, a Norwegian diplomat as his Personal Representative on the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.
