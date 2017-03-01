Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

Four Guyanese men who were recently intercepted in a boat in international waters with over 4 tonnes of cocaine, estimated at a street value of over US$71.7M, have since been slapped with two charges, including conspiracy to possess a controlled substance on board a vessel.

The men, Mohamed Nazim Hoseain, 64, Richard La Cruz, 49, Neville Jeffrey, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.