Jagdeo to submit new list for Gecom Chairperson

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will once again submit six nominees for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) to President David Granger, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) announced yesterday, while saying the decision was taken to move the process forward.

"…in the interest of moving the process forward, today, the Leader of the Opposition wrote to the President requesting some additional clarifications and informed him that six (6) names will be submitted to him shortly in accordance with Article 161 (2) of the Constitution," the party said in a press release that was issued last evening.