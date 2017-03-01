MACORP branch manager remanded on gun, ammo charges

Karim Price, a manager of the Port Kaituma branch of MACORP, was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with the unlawful possession of a gun and 12 rounds of ammunition.

Price was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read two charges. It was alleged that on February 23, at Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, he had in his possession a 9mm pistol as well as 12 live matching rounds of ammunition while not having a licence for a gun.