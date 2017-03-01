Mother of seven remanded over 13 pound ganja bust

A mother of seven was yesterday remanded to prison after she was charged with being in possession of a little over 13 pounds of cannabis for trafficking.

Suzette Samantha LaFleur, 37, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown. It is alleged that on February 26, at Lot 141, Main Street, Cumberland, Canje, Berbice, she had in her possession 6.2 kilos of cannabis for trafficking.

LaFleur, a nurse, was represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter to March 8, when it will be heard at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.