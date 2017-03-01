Parts of city hit by blackouts after damage to GPL line hardware
Residents of Cummings Lodge and other parts of the city say they are fed up after a recent spate of blackouts in the area, which the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) says was caused by burnt line hardware that it expected to be fixed by the end of yesterday.
According to the residents, since Monday they have been experiencing frequent blackouts. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University
Comments
About these comments