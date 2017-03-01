TSC aiming for preliminary teachers’ promotions list by end of school term
-Ramson
The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) is not yet ready to provide a publication date for either the final or preliminary promotion list for senior teachers.
This is according to Leila Ramson, Chairperson of the TSC, who told Stabroek News on Monday that the commission is trying “very hard” to finish the preliminary list by the end of this school term.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
