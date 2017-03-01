Two tickets to Chile up for grabs
Two tickets to Chile are up for grabs in a promotion between that country’s embassy here and Copa Airlines.
Interested persons should visit and like the Chilean Embassy page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/EmbaChileGuyana/posts/ and answer why they would like to travel to Chile.
The best answer will secure two tickets. The winner will be invited to the Marriott Hotel for the presentation of the tickets on Wednesday, 8, 2017. This is the same day that the Chilean Embassy is set to launch its visa waiver programme.
Under the contest rules:
– Tickets are non transferable
– Tickets must be used within 1 year of 8th March, 2017
– Travel is permitted on flights operated by Copa Airlines only. No travel is permitted on code share flights.
– Certain black out dates apply: June 30-August 31, November 15-December 31
– The prize only includes airline tickets
– The route of the ticket is: GEO-Panama-Chile /Chile- Panama-GEO.
– Participants must be residing in Guyana at the time of participation.
– The participant must pay for the associated taxes.
