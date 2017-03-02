Body in trench identified as Met-en-Meerzorg man

The partially decomposed body of a man found floating in a trench at Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara on Monday was yesterday identified by his brother and the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine what resulted in his death.

He has been identified as Dhaniram Jaikarran, 35, of Met-en-Meerzorg.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Three estates to be kept

default placeholder

VAT on private education to stay for now, Granger says

Justices Cummings-Edwards, George-Wiltshire appointed to act at top of judiciary

default placeholder

Senior cop under close arrest over AK-47 rifle smuggled from Eve Leary

default placeholder

Cop jailed five years for Linden dangerous driving death

Carter Center updates President on resource transparency project

default placeholder

Businessman accused of $7M Toyota Tacoma fraud

default placeholder

Cambio dealers want $3 spread on foreign currency exchange rate rescinded

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  6. Need a ride?

  7. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  8. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  9. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram