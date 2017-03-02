Body in trench identified as Met-en-Meerzorg man
The partially decomposed body of a man found floating in a trench at Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara on Monday was yesterday identified by his brother and the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine what resulted in his death.
He has been identified as Dhaniram Jaikarran, 35, of Met-en-Meerzorg.
