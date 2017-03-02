Businessman accused of $7M Toyota Tacoma fraud

A businessman was yesterday granted bail after he was accused of defrauding his friend, of over 10 years, of items totaling over $7 million.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read three charges of fraudulent conversion to Nyron Moraj, of De Abreu Street, Newtown, Kitty.

It is alleged that on February 6, at Georgetown, Moraj, who was solely entrusted by Rory Forde, with $7,086,450 to purchase a Toyota Tacoma Truck for the said Rory Forde, fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.