Cambio dealers want $3 spread on foreign currency exchange rate rescinded

It is almost a month since the Bank of Guyana (BoG) implemented a limit of $3 on the spread of the buying and selling rates for foreign currency and several cambio dealers say they are recording a slight decrease in business and still believe the decision should be rescinded.

Last month, Stabroek News had reported that several circulars from the BoG, which were issued to currency traders on February 2, stated that they had to fix the spread between the buying and selling rates to no more than $3, which observers felt constituted the biggest rollback in the free trade of foreign exchange in decades.