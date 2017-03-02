Carter Center updates President on resource transparency project
-constitution reform initiative in the works
President David Granger yesterday met with the Atlanta, Georgia-based Carter Center’s Country Representative, Jason Calder, who updated him on the status of the US$297,000 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) project, which is being spearheaded by the Centre.
EITI is a global standard to promote the open and accountable management of natural resources.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments