City says collects 20% of parking meter revenue
-no figure declared
The Mayor and City Council yesterday announced that it has received its twenty percent takings from Smart City Solutions (SCS) for metered parking but did not disclose the sum.
It is believed that the revenue from the metered parking is far below expectations in the face of weeks of boycotts.
A release from the council said that this money is taken from the gross earnings of the initiative.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments