Cop jailed five years for Linden dangerous driving death

Special Lance Corporal in the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Marlon Washing-ton, who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving of Linden teenager, Denilson Rose, in 2015, was yesterday sentenced to five years for the crime, and fined for two other offences.

The matter, which was before Magistrate Clive Nurse, at the Linden Magistrate's Court, saw the 49 year-old accused being found guilty of the crime, and later sentenced.