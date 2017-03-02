Dep’t of Environment pivotal to Green State -Granger
The Department of the Environment plays an integral role in helping Guyana achieve the objectives of a ‘green’ state, says President David Granger.
He was at the time addressing a gathering at the formal launch of the Department of the Environment yesterday; the launch comes five months after the separation of the environment portfolio from the Ministry of Natural Resources was announced by the President.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments