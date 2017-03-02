Guyana, China to bolster co-operation
President David Granger yesterday met with China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun at State House to discuss the strengthening of co-operation between the two countries.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Ambassador was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission, Yang Chenqi and Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments