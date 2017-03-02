Health Ministry PS sacked
The Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary (PS) Trevor Thomas has been relieved of his duties, with effect from March 1, 2017.
GINA said that this comes on the heels of a report from a Commission of Inquiry (COI) which was conducted into the unauthorised disclosure of information on the procurement of pharmaceuticals at the Ministry of Public Health.
This was reported by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post-Cabinet press briefing today, at the Ministry of the Presidency. The COI said that PS Trevor Thomas was “willingly evasive and deceptive in his testimony.”
