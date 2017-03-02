Insel Air still grounded in Guyana review underway of status report
A review of a status report on equipment belonging to Insel Air is currently underway, says Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Captain Egbert Field.
Stabroek News has previously reported on the decision taken by the GCCA to prohibit the airline's operations in Guyana, following concerns raised over the safety of the aircraft used by the Curacao Flag Carrier.
