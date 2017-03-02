Jagdeo raises sugar, other economy concerns with President
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said that he raised issues he found critical, pertaining to the economy, with President David Granger at State House last evening when they met to consult on appointments to the judiciary.
In a statement last night, he said that these issues included the lack of investments, the heavy taxation burden placed upon the population and the business community, and the devastating consequences which will flow from the closure of the sugar industry.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments