Justices Cummings-Edwards, George-Wiltshire appointed to act at top of judiciary

While he awaits a report from a panel on candidates shortlisted to fill the positions of Chancellor and Chief Justice respectively, President David Granger yesterday appointed Justices Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Roxane George-Wiltshire SC to act in the respective positons in the interim.

Effective yesterday, Justice Cummings-Edwards, who has been acting as Chief Justice will assume the responsibility of Acting Chancellor and Justice George-Wiltshire will replace her as the new Acting Chief Justice.