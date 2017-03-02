Lelon Saul new CH&PA CEO

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has confirmed that Lelon Saul will replace Myrna Pitt, who stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in June 2016.

Bulkan told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that Saul is well qualified for the position, and brings with him vast experience. Saul, a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Guyana Defence Force, also worked with the United Nations Develop-ment Programme.