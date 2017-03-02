‘I ran because I was afraid for my life’
-Benschop testifies at Kwame McCoy assault trial
Rights activist Mark Benschop last Friday testified that although he was assaulted and his vehicle was vandalized after an encounter with former presidential press officer Kwame McCoy in 2011, he was the one who ended up being arrested by police.
Benschop was at the time testifying from the United States via Skype at the trial of McCoy, who has been charged with assaulting him and damaging his property on March 5, 2011.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
