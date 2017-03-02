Three estates to be kept

– Skeldon first on market

Government on Tuesday decided that the sugar industry is not sustainable and cannot be saved as is; it will soon roll out a plan for the ailing sector that includes keeping only three estates and privatizing the others, sources say.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the sector was deeply discussed with data of GuySuCo's performances over the last five years analyzed.