VAT on private education to stay for now, Granger says

The 14% VAT on private education will remain in place for the time being, President David Granger said yesterday, while stating that only eight out of 57 local private institutions are tax compliant, a situation which government is looking to correct.

"As it is now, the tax stays and as I said earlier there are grounds for ensuring that there is better compliance by all private operators with the GRA's (Guyana Revenue Authority's) regulations. Right now we have a high level of non-compliance by some private entities," Granger told the media when approached shortly after the Department of Environment was launched.