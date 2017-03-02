VAT on private education to stay for now, Granger says
–only eight schools tax compliant
The 14% VAT on private education will remain in place for the time being, President David Granger said yesterday, while stating that only eight out of 57 local private institutions are tax compliant, a situation which government is looking to correct.
“As it is now, the tax stays and as I said earlier there are grounds for ensuring that there is better compliance by all private operators with the GRA’s (Guyana Revenue Authority’s) regulations. Right now we have a high level of non-compliance by some private entities,” Granger told the media when approached shortly after the Department of Environment was launched.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments