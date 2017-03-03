Altitude Bar closed

The Altitude Cocktail Bar and Lounge on Sandy Babb Street, Kitty has been closed until further notice.

An advertisement in today’s Stabroek News said that this is due to circumstances beyond the control of the business.

It however said that bookings for private functions and events are welcomed.

The building also houses Jr Burgers and the Silhouette Restaurant.

On July 1st, 2016 just over two and a half years after it was formally launched, the Silhouette Restaurant ceased its day-to-day operations.

