Central bank governor denies slowdown in currency trade
Governor of the Bank of Guyana Dr. Gobin Ganga has challenged claims by Cambio dealers that the introduction of a limit of $3 on the spread of the buying and selling rates for foreign currency has resulted in a decrease in business.
According to Ganga, figures recorded by the Central Bank show a significant increase in foreign exchange transactions over the last two months.
