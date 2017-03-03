Dave Martins’ ‘Postpone’ rallies parking meter protestors

The now weekly anti-parking meter demonstrations, initially touted as ‘silent protests,’ took on a new life yesterday when protestors began marching to Dave Martins’ recently released song, ‘Postpone,’ which offers social commentary on the controversial metered parking issue.

For the fifth week in a row, supporters of the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) turned out in the hundreds to protest against the contract between City Hall and private company Smart City Solutions, which has been contracted to provide metered parking in Georgetown.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Court to review parking meter contract

Ex-cop Lloyd Roberts charged over fatal club shooting

Man gets four years for Sophia killing

default placeholder

Kwame McCoy fined for 2011 assault on Mark Benschop

default placeholder

Gov’t sacks health ministry PS

default placeholder

VAT on private education not linked to schools’ non-compliance – Jordan

default placeholder

Gov’t to push use of more local materials for housing projects

default placeholder

Constitution allows court to hear Red House case, Nandlall maintains

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  6. Three estates to be kept

  7. Need a ride?

  8. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

  9. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade