Dave Martins’ ‘Postpone’ rallies parking meter protestors

The now weekly anti-parking meter demonstrations, initially touted as ‘silent protests,’ took on a new life yesterday when protestors began marching to Dave Martins’ recently released song, ‘Postpone,’ which offers social commentary on the controversial metered parking issue.

For the fifth week in a row, supporters of the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) turned out in the hundreds to protest against the contract between City Hall and private company Smart City Solutions, which has been contracted to provide metered parking in Georgetown.