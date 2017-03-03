Ex-cop Lloyd Roberts charged over fatal club shooting
Ex-policeman and former murder accused Lloyd Roberts was yesterday arraigned in a city court for the murder of Ryan Sergeant, the teen who was fatally shot outside of the Rio Inn nightclub last year.
The courtroom of Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on September 26, 2016, in Georgetown, Roberts, 35, of 6667 North Ruimveldt, murdered Sergeant.
