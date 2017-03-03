Gov’t to push use of more local materials for housing projects

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said the government will be seeking to have a large percentage of materials used in the construction of its housing projects sourced locally and tax concessions would be offered as an incentive.

Government will soon table a paper in the National Assembly that outlines its vision.

"This paper will include the method of construction we hope to use and will focus more on indigenous and more on our local contractors before we actually go outside," Harmon explained at a post-Cabinet press conference yesterday.