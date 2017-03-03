Gov’t sacks health ministry PS

The government yesterday announced that the Public Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Trevor Thomas has been sacked following the recommendations of a Board of Inquiry (BoI) into allegations of mismanagement and malpractices in procurement at the ministry.

“His service as Permanent Secretary was terminated,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a press conference yesterday.

Last year, a BoI set up by President David Granger to look into allegations of mismanagement and malpractices in the procurement of pharmaceuticals at the ministry recommended Thomas' removal.