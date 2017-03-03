Kwame McCoy fined for 2011 assault on Mark Benschop
Former presidential press officer Kwame McCoy was yesterday found guilty of assaulting rights activist Mark Benschop in March, 2011, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $20,000.
Two other charges against McCoy, for alleged damage to property and simple larceny, were dismissed by city magistrate Annette Singh.
