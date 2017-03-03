Magistrate bars transgender woman from court before dismissing assault complaint
City Magistrate Dylon Bess once again barred a transgender woman from entering his courtroom yesterday before dismissing an assault case in which she was the complainant.
For the second time, members of the public were asked to leave the courtroom when the case was called. Petronella Trotman, born Ronell Trotman, who was the virtual complainant, was also told by the court orderly that she would have to leave the courtroom, while the defendant, Jamoul Franklin, remained.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
