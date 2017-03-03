Man gets four years for Sophia killing
Marcellus Verbeke was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after admitting to unlawfully killing his employer, Richard Skeete, on June 9, 2011, at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.
Initially indicted for murder, earlier this week Verbeke indicated through his attorney, Dexter Todd, his desire to plead to the lesser offence of manslaughter, which was accepted by Justice Navindra Singh and the prosecution at the High Court in Georgetown.
Presenting the facts of the case, Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy told the court that on the day of the killing, Verbeke entered a yard in which Skeete and friends were drinking and began stabbing him several times.
