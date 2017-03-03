Natural Resources Ministry defends syndicates initiative

Small prospectors are the intended beneficiaries of syndicates which are being established across the country, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources which on Wednesday rejected charges by the miners association that there is a divide and rule campaign.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Ministers Association (GGDMA) has been at sharp odds with the government over new tax impositions in the 2017 budget and other matters. It has threatened to take a number of steps if a satisfactory resolution to its grouses are not arrived at and on Tuesday it accused the ministry of a divide and rule campaign. The organising of syndicates by the ministry has come amid the GGDMA protests.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.