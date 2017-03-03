Natural Resources Ministry defends syndicates initiative
-says aimed at small miners
Small prospectors are the intended beneficiaries of syndicates which are being established across the country, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources which on Wednesday rejected charges by the miners association that there is a divide and rule campaign.
The Guyana Gold and Diamond Ministers Association (GGDMA) has been at sharp odds with the government over new tax impositions in the 2017 budget and other matters. It has threatened to take a number of steps if a satisfactory resolution to its grouses are not arrived at and on Tuesday it accused the ministry of a divide and rule campaign. The organising of syndicates by the ministry has come amid the GGDMA protests.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Three estates to be kept
-
Need a ride?
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
Comments
About these comments