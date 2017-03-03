VAT on private education not linked to schools’ non-compliance – Jordan

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday said there is no link between the application of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to private school fees and the non-compliance of several of these schools with the tax laws.

"I do not want a link seen between the imposition of the 14% on private tuition and the recalcitrance of schools, as it relates to paying or filing the income tax. The context within which the application of VAT should be recognized is a broadening of the tax base and reduction of the tax rate. I was unaware of the tax status of the schools when we implemented this," Jordan told reporters at a press conference at his office yesterday.