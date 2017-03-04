15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
A 15-year-old boy was yesterday arrested for killing Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who was stabbed to death almost two weeks ago at the Stabroek Market.
Hours after his arrest, the teen was yesterday afternoon positively identifed during an identification parade that was conducted by the police, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said.
