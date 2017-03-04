City’s earnings almost double for January

While City Hall still refuses to state how much was earned from metered parking over the last six weeks, it has reported nearly $400 million in earnings for January from other sources, 51% of which was paid to garbage contractors.

The Treasurer's report for January 2017 states that the city earned $395,720,360 from various sources, including container fees and property rates. This represents a $194 million increase over the $201,639,469 collected during the same period last year.