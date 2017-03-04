City’s earnings almost double for January
-as fees for compliance certificates, building approvals pump up revenue
While City Hall still refuses to state how much was earned from metered parking over the last six weeks, it has reported nearly $400 million in earnings for January from other sources, 51% of which was paid to garbage contractors.
The Treasurer’s report for January 2017 states that the city earned $395,720,360 from various sources, including container fees and property rates. This represents a $194 million increase over the $201,639,469 collected during the same period last year.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report
Comments
About these comments