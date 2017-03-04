Courtney Benn says has no contract for Harbour Bridge project

Contractor Courtney Benn yesterday disputed the Ministry of the Presidency’s announcement of an award of a contract to his company for works on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

“I have no such contract and that story has people calling me congratulating me saying ‘You get a big contract’ and even the bank probably taking note when it is not true,” Benn complained to Stabroek News yesterday.

"I have since called up Minister [of State Joseph] Harmon with my lawyer and spoken to him about it and he says he will get to the bottom of it," Benn also informed.