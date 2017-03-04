Courtney Benn says has no contract for Harbour Bridge project
Contractor Courtney Benn yesterday disputed the Ministry of the Presidency’s announcement of an award of a contract to his company for works on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
“I have no such contract and that story has people calling me congratulating me saying ‘You get a big contract’ and even the bank probably taking note when it is not true,” Benn complained to Stabroek News yesterday.
“I have since called up Minister [of State Joseph] Harmon with my lawyer and spoken to him about it and he says he will get to the bottom of it,” Benn also informed.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
