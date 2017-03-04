Mercy Resident Care seeks to give elderly ‘home away from home’
As institutionalized elderly care becomes more normalized, the St Joseph Mercy Hospital has invested in making the experience as comfortable and homey as possible for its residents.
Mercy Resident Care abandons the sterile feel of hospitals and the often melancholy atmosphere associated with elderly care institutions to create what the hospital’s CEO describes as a “home away from home” experience for its residents.
Although a subset of the St Joseph Mercy Hospital, apart from the sign placed outside the Lot 3 Pere Street, Kitty building indicating that the two are affiliated, there are very few other hints to suggest this is so.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report
Comments
About these comments