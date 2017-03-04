Minor changes made to 1999 agreement with ExxonMobil – Trotman
Minor changes have been made to the 1999 agreement reached between the then government and ExxonMobil in the wake of the huge offshore oil discovery in 2015.
However only the “salient points” of the contract agreement between Guyana and ExxonMobil will be made public for security and other reasons, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said on Thursday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
