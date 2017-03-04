Surujbally urges reform of selection process for elections commissioners
-says political party control is recipe for partisanship
Former Chairman Dr. Steve Surujbally has called for the process used to constitute the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) to be revamped, while saying that drawing nominees from political parties is a recipe for partisanship and polarization.
Speaking to reporters at his final press conference on Tuesday, Surujbally said the way commissioners are selected has to be changed or it would continue to prevent the “coming together” of the people.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report
Comments
About these comments