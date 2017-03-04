Three men, juvenile charged over Long Creek ganja

On Wednesday, ranks in ‘A’ Division acting on information received went to Long Creek, Linden Highway and carried out a search in two farm houses and found in excess of 11 kilograms of dried cannabis, an unlicensed shotgun and five cartridges.
The police say that Lindon Gordon, Artlain Menture, Devin Sandwell and a juvenile were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and possession of firearm and ammunition without licence. They appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs – Marcus yesterday at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, pleaded not guilty and were remanded until March 10, 2017.
So far for this year ranks of ‘A’ Division have seized six illegal firearms, the police said.

