UG to get $100M to gear for oil and gas training
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has pledged that $100 million would be given to the University of Guyana (UG) to better prepare the institution for training and development in light of the incoming oil and gas industry.
Speaking on Thursday at the inaugural stakeholder engagement session at the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at the UG, Trotman said that while the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not been signed yet, he is committing the sum of money to the institution. “We are exploring and we will have to hurry up and get it signed but I am ensuring [it],” Trotman said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report
Comments
About these comments