UG to get $100M to gear for oil and gas training

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has pledged that $100 million would be given to the University of Guyana (UG) to better prepare the institution for training and development in light of the incoming oil and gas industry.

Speaking on Thursday at the inaugural stakeholder engagement session at the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at the UG, Trotman said that while the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not been signed yet, he is committing the sum of money to the institution. "We are exploring and we will have to hurry up and get it signed but I am ensuring [it]," Trotman said.