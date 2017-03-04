UG to get $100M to gear for oil and gas training

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has pledged that $100 million would be given to the University of Guyana (UG) to better prepare the institution for training and development in light of the incoming oil and gas industry.

Speaking on Thursday at the inaugural stakeholder engagement session at the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at the UG, Trotman said that while the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not been signed yet, he is committing the sum of money to the institution. “We are exploring and we will have to hurry up and get it signed but I am ensuring [it],” Trotman said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

City’s earnings almost double for January

15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

Hubu woman dies after being hit by truck

Lamaha Park man killed in Hadfield and Smyth sts collision

Mercy Resident Care seeks to give elderly ‘home away from home’

default placeholder

Garbage collection fee to target commercial district

default placeholder

Surujbally urges reform of selection process for elections commissioners

Minor changes made to 1999 agreement with ExxonMobil – Trotman

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Three estates to be kept

  6. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  7. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  8. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

  9. GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas

GALLERY: President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas

100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard