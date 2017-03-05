AG solely to blame for failure to challenge US$2.2M Dipcon award in time – Nandlall

Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams SC had more than enough time to challenge the US$2.2M judgment that Trinidad road construction company Dipcon won against government, according to his predecessor Anil Nandlall.

Nandlall yesterday denied blame for the AG’s failure to file an appeal in time and said that if government loses its fight to challenge the award Williams is solely to blame.

Nandlall yesterday denied blame for the AG's failure to file an appeal in time and said that if government loses its fight to challenge the award Williams is solely to blame.

"Every new Attorney-General has had the duty, when he assumes office, to familiarize himself with the workings of the office, including the pending cases. I did the same. If an AG fails to do so and something goes wrong, then he must man-up and accept responsibility for his failure and negligence, rather [than] throwing child-like tantrums," Nandllall told Sunday Stabroek in response to a news article carried in yesterday's edition of this newspaper.