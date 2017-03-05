Agricola residents slam police over ‘unprofessional’ arrests

Several residents of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, yesterday afternoon stood in front the Brickdam Police Station venting their anger that the police had picked up and held a few of their relatives for a few hours without any given reason.

Efforts to contact the police for a comment proved futile. The relatives of the persons in custody related to this newspaper that the individuals including one female were picked up around 3 pm yesterday from Water Street, Agricola, and taken to the Ruimveldt Police station without being cautioned.

They were then transferred to the Brickdam Police station where they were held for at least three hours before being released.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.