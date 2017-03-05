Agricola residents slam police over ‘unprofessional’ arrests
Several residents of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, yesterday afternoon stood in front the Brickdam Police Station venting their anger that the police had picked up and held a few of their relatives for a few hours without any given reason.
Efforts to contact the police for a comment proved futile. The relatives of the persons in custody related to this newspaper that the individuals including one female were picked up around 3 pm yesterday from Water Street, Agricola, and taken to the Ruimveldt Police station without being cautioned.
They were then transferred to the Brickdam Police station where they were held for at least three hours before being released.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
Comments
About these comments