Finding photos for son’s school project led to riveting hobby for Amanda Richards
Unable to find the right photographs of wooden buildings in Georgetown for her child’s assignment, Amanda Richards and her then primary school child armed themselves with a ‘point and shoot camera’ and roved the streets of the city, taking what they considered to be the right photographs of various buildings.
That was in 2009. She shared those photographs on the internet site Flicker, so that other children could have access to decent pictures of wooden buildings in Georgetown.
“So that is essentially how I started, with a little tiny point and shoot camera,” Richards said in a recent sit down with the Sunday Stabroek.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
Comments
About these comments