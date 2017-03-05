Gov’t would be ready for an oil spill
– Trotman tells stakeholders
Government does not expect that there will be any oil spills when ExxonMobil begins drilling offshore Guyana, but will be prepared if any occur, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Ministry of Natural Resources’ first stakeholder engagement session at the University of Guyana (UG), Trotman said in response to a question on the issue, “Only today [Thursday] we had a very long presentation on this very matter.” He explained that in the event of such an actuality, the company itself is obligated, by contract and its own laws elsewhere, to be the first respondent. “Exxon is obligated, the CDC [Civil Defence Commission] has already starting gearing up and the CDEMA [Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency]…,” he added, while pointing out that training is also being done with the US Coastguard.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
Comments
About these comments